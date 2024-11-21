QuantumScape Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 38,159 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,445 call options.
QuantumScape Price Performance
Shares of NYSE QS opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 4.60.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QS
Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape
In other news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 17,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $104,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,424. This represents a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $1,151,697.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,590,583 shares in the company, valued at $15,517,592.17. The trade was a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,399 over the last 90 days. 12.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after buying an additional 656,646 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 880.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 316,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 218,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.