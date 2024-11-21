Quest Partners LLC Acquires 15,450 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 1,945.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Primoris Services by 28.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Primoris Services by 116.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

PRIM opened at $80.38 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Primoris Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other Primoris Services news, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $242,954.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,351,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,288.05. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,409 shares of company stock worth $4,762,468 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

