Quest Partners LLC Acquires 9,339 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3,676.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Crown by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 103,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Crown by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 71,227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 249,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 7.8% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Crown by 22.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 198,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.62.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $679,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,416,653.24. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. This represents a 7.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,399 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $90.28 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.18. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

