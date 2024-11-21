Quest Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Quest Partners LLC decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 736.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after buying an additional 1,006,391 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Twilio by 70.0% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 258.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,044,000 after buying an additional 630,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 286.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after buying an additional 531,075 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $31,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

Twilio Stock Up 2.2 %

TWLO stock opened at $98.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $360,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,383,280. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $435,766.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,821.07. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,771. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

