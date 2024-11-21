Quest Partners LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.35 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $528.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.47.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

