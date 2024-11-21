Quest Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Quest Partners LLC lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 98,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $193.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.31. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.86 and a 12-month high of $203.32.

Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $206.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

