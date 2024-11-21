Quest Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 908.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,850 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 215.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 610.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 41.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of PARR opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

