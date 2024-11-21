Quest Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 200.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at about $113,995,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 9,023.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,701,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,160 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 15.8% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,315,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,399 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 723.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,167,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,757 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,280,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 892,488 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.3 %

BBWI opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

