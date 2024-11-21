Quest Partners LLC Has $876,000 Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Quest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,381 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Leidos by 100.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 51.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after acquiring an additional 283,558 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 21.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Leidos by 188.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 97.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total value of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,594.97. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $162.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

