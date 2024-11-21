Quest Partners LLC Has $946,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quest Partners LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 56.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,020.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 806,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,937,000 after purchasing an additional 734,849 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 581.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,776,000 after purchasing an additional 129,031 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 134.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,850,000 after purchasing an additional 126,567 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 82.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.57.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $621.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $526.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.24. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. McKesson’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

