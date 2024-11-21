Quest Partners LLC Invests $905,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 375.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 64.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 83.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 178.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.14.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.71 and a 12 month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

