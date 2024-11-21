Quest Partners LLC Makes New $964,000 Investment in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 244,567 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Endeavour Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,125,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,994,000 after buying an additional 658,215 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 118,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

EXK stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Endeavour Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

