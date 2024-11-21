Quest Partners LLC Purchases 32,884 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 2,791.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDYA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after purchasing an additional 679,985 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $25.54 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDYA

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.