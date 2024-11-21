Quest Partners LLC Purchases 3,779 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $59,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,803.50. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $291,020.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,037.64. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

PSMT stock opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.22. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $94.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average is $86.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

