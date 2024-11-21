Quest Partners LLC Sells 311 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Quest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. This represents a 38.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $94.52 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

