Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 859.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 539.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 352.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 45.96%. The company had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDN. Barclays lifted their target price on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mary Dickerson sold 19,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $701,030.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,174.80. This trade represents a 13.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,955 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,140. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

