Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on QRHC. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Quest Resource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $142.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.66. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 62.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quest Resource by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

