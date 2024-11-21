Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,492,000 after buying an additional 531,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,043,000 after acquiring an additional 413,865 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,680,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,502,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,134,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 116,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 48.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.2635 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

