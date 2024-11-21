Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Atco FY2024 Earnings

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Atco in a research report issued on Sunday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atco’s FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
