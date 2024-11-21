Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

RVP opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw acquired 71,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,743,907 shares in the company, valued at $12,090,003.74. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 179,649 shares of company stock valued at $143,163. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

About Retractable Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:RVP Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.