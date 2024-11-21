Reviewing Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) & Diamond Discoveries International (OTCMKTS:DMDD)

Diamond Discoveries International (OTCMKTS:DMDD – Get Free Report) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diamond Discoveries International and Centrus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Diamond Discoveries International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Discoveries International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Centrus Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Centrus Energy has a consensus price target of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.44%. Given Centrus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than Diamond Discoveries International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

50.0% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Centrus Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Diamond Discoveries International and Centrus Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Discoveries International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centrus Energy $394.00 million 3.13 $84.40 million $4.79 15.69

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Discoveries International.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Discoveries International and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Discoveries International N/A N/A N/A Centrus Energy 19.24% 138.38% 10.81%

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Diamond Discoveries International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Discoveries International

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Discoveries International Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It focuses on the exploration of diamonds, chromium, and gold; and platinum group elements, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium on its Caribou Property in Thetford Mines, Quebec. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Thetford Mines, Canada. It also has executive offices in New York, New York; and Burlington, Canada.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, and operations services to public and private sector customers. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Discoveries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Discoveries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.