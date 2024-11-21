Reviewing Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) & Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Energy and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversified Energy and Sow Good”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Energy $868.26 million 0.89 $758.02 million N/A N/A Sow Good $470,000.00 0.00 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Diversified Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Diversified Energy and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 0.00

Diversified Energy presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.04%. Given Diversified Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Diversified Energy is more favorable than Sow Good.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diversified Energy beats Sow Good on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

