Rosenbaum Jay D. Purchases 1,208 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 375.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.9% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 907.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,125,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822,467 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,203,837,000 after buying an additional 11,453,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 908.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,374,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,962,029,000 after buying an additional 10,245,786 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $163.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.09. The company has a market cap of $762.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.35%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

