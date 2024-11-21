Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.32 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

In other AdaptHealth news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,482.74. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. This represents a 10.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 265,712 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 361.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 141,949 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 32.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 19.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,316,000 after acquiring an additional 681,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.