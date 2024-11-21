Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN)

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TBN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tamboran Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Tamboran Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Tamboran Resources in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TBN stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Tamboran Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25.

In other Tamboran Resources news, major shareholder Bryan Sheffield purchased 12,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,970.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,247,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,217,768.48. This trade represents a 0.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Tamboran Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 139,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Tamboran Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,287,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tamboran Resources by 63.1% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 489,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 189,417 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Tamboran Resources in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Tamboran Resources in the third quarter worth about $11,599,000.

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

