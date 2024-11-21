Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $32,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 362.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.8 %

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

RPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

