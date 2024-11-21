Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 32.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $194.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.