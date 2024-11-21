Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RUS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$53.00 to C$54.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RUS

Russel Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$43.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.85. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$35.20 and a 52-week high of C$47.39.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.02). Russel Metals had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.