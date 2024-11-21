Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 708.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

