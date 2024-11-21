Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.25. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the first quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

