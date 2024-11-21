Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 5,254,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the previous session’s volume of 1,257,429 shares.The stock last traded at $3.15 and had previously closed at $2.94.

Specifically, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 210,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,969.15. This trade represents a 10.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Savara alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SVRA. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Savara from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Savara Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $537.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Savara

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 103.9% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,874,000 after buying an additional 4,157,385 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Savara by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,541 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Savara by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,701 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Savara in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,069,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,624,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.