School Of Medicine At Mo Icahn Sells 20,359 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder School Of Medicine At Mo Icahn sold 20,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $1,420,651.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,846,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,626,955.72. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

School Of Medicine At Mo Icahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, School Of Medicine At Mo Icahn sold 126,782 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $8,973,629.96.

On Thursday, October 31st, School Of Medicine At Mo Icahn sold 865,800 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $64,935,000.00.

GeneDx Stock Performance

WGS opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GeneDx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GeneDx by 531.7% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter worth $518,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter worth $9,575,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter worth $1,137,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

