Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 287.10 ($3.63) and traded as low as GBX 281 ($3.56). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.56), with a volume of 67,161 shares trading hands.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £196.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 287.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 289.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Schroder Income Growth Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Schroder Income Growth’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Schroder Income Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,086.96%.

About Schroder Income Growth

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

