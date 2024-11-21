Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Boosted by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,812,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,255,000 after buying an additional 3,781,621 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,430 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,815,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,756,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 643.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 563,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 487,578 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

