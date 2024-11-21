Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.15.

FOUR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,940 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,098,000 after buying an additional 242,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 11.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,800,000 after buying an additional 235,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 11,776.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,730,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOUR opened at $101.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $106.31.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

