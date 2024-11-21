Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SIEB opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.31. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Siebert Financial worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

