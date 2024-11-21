Situl Jobanputra Purchases 1,250 Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) insider Situl Jobanputra purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,255 ($15.88) per share, for a total transaction of £15,687.50 ($19,850.06).
WH Smith Stock Performance
Shares of WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,265 ($16.01) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,379.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,258.39. WH Smith PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,069 ($13.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,499 ($18.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,582.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67.
WH Smith Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,530.61%.
WH Smith Company Profile
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
