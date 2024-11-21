Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and traded as low as $68.39. Sonova shares last traded at $68.78, with a volume of 21,973 shares changing hands.

SONVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Sonova to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonova to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

