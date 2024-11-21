SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 544,807 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25,320.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,854,000 after buying an additional 514,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $244.62 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.15 and a 52 week high of $257.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

