Sphere 3D’s (ANY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sphere 3D’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.28% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.
Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
