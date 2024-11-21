Splash Beverage Group Reports Voting Results from 2024 Annual Meeting

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: SBEV) recently held its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders on November 15, 2024, as detailed in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

During the meeting, a total of 28,563,147 shares of the company’s common stock were represented in person or by proxy out of the 58,050,554 shares outstanding and entitled to vote as of September 17, 2024, the record date for the Annual Meeting.

Here are the key voting results from the meeting:

1. Election of Directors: Stockholders elected five individuals to serve on the Board of Directors until their successors are elected or until their earlier resignation or removal. The voting results for the director nominees are as follows:

– Robert Nistico: 13,332,118 votes for, 1,026,797 votes withheld

– Justin Yorke: 12,975,444 votes for, 1,383,471 votes withheld

– John Paglia: 13,185,623 votes for, 1,173,292 votes withheld

– Bill Caple: 12,486,759 votes for, 1,872,156 votes withheld

2. Appointment of Independent Registered Accounting Firm: Stockholders approved and ratified the appointment of Rose, Snyder & Jacobs LLP as the company’s independent registered accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

3. Approval of Issuance of Common Stock: Stockholders approved the issuance of 2,775,000 shares of Common Stock in connection with certain adjustments contained within agreements with accredited investors from a private placement on May 1, 2024.

4. Approval of Issuance of Shares: Stockholders approved the issuance of shares of common stock related to a securities purchase agreement dated August 22, 2024, which includes commitment shares, shares upon conversion of convertible notes, and shares issuable upon exercise of warrants issued to accredited investors.

The company also reported the submission of a cover page interactive data file as part of the disclosed exhibits in the Form 8-K filing.

The Form 8-K was signed on behalf of Splash Beverage Group, Inc., by Robert Nistico, Chief Executive Officer, on November 18, 2024.

