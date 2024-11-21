SpringWorks Therapeutics’ (SWTX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

SWTX opened at $37.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.79. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.21% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4810.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 79.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 21,558 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 32.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,373,000 after acquiring an additional 492,783 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

