Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Crane (NYSE:CR) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $176.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $179.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Crane has a 1-year low of $102.80 and a 1-year high of $180.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 193,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 33,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Crane by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,216,000 after purchasing an additional 685,230 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 70.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 123,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 51,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

