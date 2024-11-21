Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,522 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,196% compared to the average volume of 349 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. TTEC has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $213.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

