StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.59 on Monday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $32.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Atlantic American makes up approximately 0.7% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.92% of Atlantic American worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

