StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.07. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

