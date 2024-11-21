StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

