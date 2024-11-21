StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
Shares of DGLY stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
About Digital Ally
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Ally
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.