StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

DURECT stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 41.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its position in DURECT by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,072,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 303,670 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

