StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.80 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 6,997,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 4,145,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 673.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,227,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,704 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 10,330,688 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 999,891 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

