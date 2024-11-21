StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $2.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 256,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.72% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
About UTStarcom
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.
Further Reading
